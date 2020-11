During an appearance on the Token CEO podcast, Stephanie McMahon addressed the piped-in crowd noise for the WWE Thunderdome show:

“The audio made such a difference. At first, we did not want to pipe in any audio because we thought it would come off as phony and it wouldn’t feel real. We didn’t like that. When we started experimenting with the mix of real audio with the amplified audio, it made such a difference as a viewer.”