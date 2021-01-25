Stephanie McMahon Addresses Roman Reigns vs. The Rock and Ronda Rousey

In an interview with TMZ.com, Stephanie McMahon commented on Ronda Rousey possibly making a WWE comeback:

“Ronda’s been very public that she’d like to start her own family. Once she does that, our doors are absolutely open, our arms are open, we are very hopeful that Ronda will come back home to WWE.”

Stephanie also commented on Roman Reigns possibly facing The Rock:

“I suppose there’s any chance that we’re working on anything at any time, to answer your question. It would be a phenomenal story to find out who truly sits at the ‘Head of the Table’, ya know. When you think about The Rock and his family, Roman Reigns and his family, the heritage and the lineage throughout our business of that family. Huge story and I do hope we see it play out one day.”