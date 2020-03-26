Stephanie McMahon Addresses WWE – Coronavirus

In an interview with Variety.com, Stephanie McMahon addressed WWE’s handling of the Coronavirus while continuing to produce shows:

“At a typical event, talent are milling about, they’re at catering or wherever when they’re not actually in part of the show. That’s not allowed now. There’s extensive testing and screening when you first come in the facility regardless of whether you’re a talent, a crew member, or anyone else. Working with our doctors, you have your temperature taken. If you have a temperature over 100.4 degrees, you are automatically asked to leave.”

“If you’ve been out of the country or been in touch or in contact with anybody who’s been out of the country you’re not allowed in the facility. We’re taking every precaution we can. It’s also why you don’t see talent or anyone else in the audience. We really are adhering to all the guidelines that we can to maintain the health and safety of our crew and our performers.”

“We have a lot of talent who live in the Florida area, which is very helpful. During any type of extensive taping period we are asking all of our talent to remain in the Orlando area and not travel.”