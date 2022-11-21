Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan to Participate in Wells Fargo TMT Summit

WWE issued the following press release to PWMania.com:

WWE® to Participate in Wells Fargo TMT Summit

11/21/2022

STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE (NYSE: WWE) announced that its Chairwoman and Co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon, and its Co-CEO Nick Khan will participate in the Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time in Las Vegas, NV.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the company’s Investor Relations website at corporate.wwe.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.