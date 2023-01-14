Stephanie McMahon and Triple H Were Not Against the Sale of WWE, Update on Rumors

As PWMania.com previously reported, on Tuesday, Vince McMahon was reinstated as the chairman of the WWE Board of Directors, and Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation as co-CEO and chairwoman of the company.

McMahon is back to assist with the upcoming TV deals for WWE and to look into selling the business.

The idea of selling the business was reportedly “opposed” by Stephanie and her husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.

Dave Meltzer mentioned during his appearance on Wrestling Observer Radio that he had heard the married couple were okay with the possibility of the company being sold. They were also fine if the business didn’t get sold, as Vince had originally called to inquire about a sale.

“One of them [the various stories about a WWE sale] was they were opposed to a sale. From what I am told, Paul and Stephanie, they are not opposed to a sale, and they knew that at some those Vince’s shares [he’s the majority shareholder of B-class stock] were an albatross, and at some point, somebody had to get rid of those shares anyway or Vince would take over. So, they were not like saying we have to sell. It’s Vince who pretty much made that call because of the timing, and maybe, again, he’s farther along the Saudi deal, which is maybe where those rumors came from. And knew the timing and everything like that because he jumped in for the sale. Anyways, it’s not like they are opposed to a sale. It’s not like they champion the sale, either. They were, either way [about it].”

