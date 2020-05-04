Stephanie McMahon Appearing In “Women In The Business Of Sports” Online Series

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon is partnering with Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient, for a new online series – Women In the Business of Sports. The “virtual equality series” will premiere Wednesday, May 6 from 12-12:30pm ET. It looks like the rest of the series will air at the same time on May 13, May 20, May 27, June 3, and June 10.

The Female Quotient lists the following as the official synopsis for the new series:

“On and off the court, women are on the rise in the business of sports. Please join Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer of WWE, and Shelley Zalis, CEO of The Female Quotient, for a series that puts a spotlight on the executives and athletes who are leading in the industry.”

You can find the full event page for the series premiere at this link. The following speakers have been announced for the premiere:

* Stephanie McMahon, Chief Brand Officer, WWE

* Heidi Browning, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer, NHL

* Jill Gregory, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, NASCAR

* Shelley Zalis, CEO, The Female Quotient

Stephanie tweeted on the new series and wrote, “I’m so excited to be partnering with my friend @ShelleyZalis to launch a new @femalequotient weekly digital series, Women in the Business of Sports, starting this Wednesday at 12pm EST! I hope you’ll join us and tune in…”

You can see the related tweets below:

On and off the court, women are on the rise in the business of sports. Join us with @StephMcMahon of @WWE and @ShelleyZalis for a new series that puts a spotlight on the executives and athletes who are leading in the industry. https://t.co/BtIFZ2Q5mN pic.twitter.com/zPcwfojLBi — The Female Quotient (@femalequotient) May 4, 2020