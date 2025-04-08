Stephanie McMahon Breaks Down The Real Stories Behind WWE’s Greatest Returns

In a powerful new episode of Stephanie’s Places, former WWE executive and on-screen figure Stephanie McMahon returns to the world she grew up in—WWE—offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the emotional weight of superstar comebacks, using CM Punk’s return as the central story.

Now streaming on ESPN, Disney+ and Hulu, the episode follows Stephanie’s journey back to WWE’s new world headquarters, where she reflects on her lifelong connection to the business. “As long as I can remember, WWE has been a constant,” Stephanie said, before stepping into the stunning lobby anchored by an iconic Andre the Giant statue. “There was no question what we were going to put here. It was always Andre… He fully represents the notion of magic coming to life.”

Throughout the episode, Stephanie dives into the emotions that surround wrestler returns—moments WWE fans cherish for their shock value and deep resonance. “Returns strike at the very core of the emotionality that defines World Wrestling Entertainment,” she explained, referencing iconic comebacks from stars like John Cena and The Undertaker.

Her husband and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque echoed those sentiments, opening up about the anxiety that comes with returning to the ring after injury. Recalling his 2002 comeback at Madison Square Garden, he revealed, “Returns are scary.” Stephanie added, “It was the first time I had ever seen you have a moment of doubt… You told me you were nervous that they weren’t going to care.”

That fear, uncertainty, and emotional payoff culminated in one of the most talked-about returns in recent years—CM Punk’s shocking WWE comeback at Survivor Series 2023 in Chicago. Punk had walked away from WWE in 2014 following creative frustrations, and many believed he’d never come back.

“If there was ever a guy you said will never return here, it would be CM Punk, right?” Triple H said. But a heartfelt phone call between Levesque and Punk changed everything. “I said, Phil, if you’re the same person now that you were 10 years ago, you wasted 10 years of your life… let’s put all that stuff beside us and talk about the possibilities.”

Punk, who suffered a torn triceps shortly after his return, later spoke with Stephanie ahead of his SummerSlam match in Cleveland. “Fans attach themselves to people for sometimes unknown reasons, but the comeback—it’s always about that comeback. They want to see the redemption arc,” he explained. On returning despite fear, he added, “Everything else is the easy way out… There is no reward without the risk… Fortune favors the bold.”

Though Punk lost to Drew McIntyre at SummerSlam, his return to the city he once walked away from was a full-circle moment. “Yeah, I’m having a cry right now… I’m really happy,” Punk admitted post-match.

Reflecting on Punk’s story and her own return to the company’s new headquarters, Stephanie summed up the magic of WWE: “WWE is built on hope… As Punk said, if you aren’t afraid, then your dreams aren’t big enough. My dream has always been WWE and there was no better feeling than coming home.”

Stephanie’s Places continues to showcase the human stories at the heart of sports entertainment—highlighting why, in WWE, the return will always be one of its most powerful storytelling tools.