Stephanie McMahon Comments On Announcing WrestleMania Details Ahead Of Time

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon recently spoke with Tony Maglio of The Wrap and said WWE announced details on the next three WrestleMania events at once because it helps everyone plan.

WWE often announces WrestleMania details the year before the big event, but this past weekend they announced WrestleMania 37 for Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on April 10 and April 11 of this year, WrestleMania 38 for April 3, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, and WrestleMania 39 for SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 2, 2023. McMahon commented on why they made the big announcement, and also said it gives everyone something to look forward to during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It just helps everybody,” she said. “It helps us for planning purposes, it helps our fans plan their trips, it helps in so many different capacities. And now we can really work with all of our partners across the board in all of these major cities and really blow everything out as big as we possibly can. Also, during this time, I think people need hope and I think you need something to look forward to.”