Stephanie McMahon Comments On Ronda Rousey Possibly Returning

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon spoke with ESPN while at the WrestleMania 37 press conference in Inglewood earlier this week, and indicated it’s just a matter of time before Ronda Rousey returns to WWE.

Rousey has been away from WWE since the WrestleMania 35 main event last April, which saw her drop the RAW Women’s Title to Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat that also included Charlotte Flair. Rousey has been trying to expand her family with husband Travis Browne, but still wasn’t expecting a child at the time of the last update she gave. Stephanie said Rousey is very excited about coming back to WWE.

“In all seriousness, I hope so,” McMahon said of a Rousey return. “I know that she’s very excited about coming back. I think she has some things in her personal life that she wants to do. When the time is right, she’ll be back. I have no doubt about that.”