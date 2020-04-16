Stephanie McMahon Comments On The Fink’s Passing

As reported this morning, WWE announced this morning that WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel has passed away at the age of 69. WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to remember The Fink, noting that he was their original employee.

“In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. [red heart emoji] [folded hands emoji] [red heart emoji],” Stephanie wrote.