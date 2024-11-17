Stephanie McMahon Comments On UFC 309 Attendance With Triple H

The UFC 309 PPV event was held on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

Paul “Triple H” Levesque was among those in attendance, and he was seen speaking with future US President Donald Trump. Stephanie McMahon also attended the show and wrote the following via X:

“Thank you Dana White, UFC for taking such great care of Triple H and I last night at UFC 309! Congratulations Jon Jones, Charles Oliveira, Bo Nickal, Mauricio Ruffy and all the fighters who competed last night! It was Incredible!”