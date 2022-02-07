Stephanie McMahon Comments On WWE In The Metaverse

WWE is headed to the metaverse in the future. The metaverse is described as the sum of all virtual spaces, or a network of 3D virtual worlds focused on social connection. There has been increased buzz around the word over the last two years, especially after Facebook/Meta Platforms chairman Mark Zuckerberg declared a company commitment to launching their own metaverse in 2021.

An investor asked WWE executives about the metaverse and the use of AR/VR (Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality) technology during last week’s Q4 2021 earnings call. While WWE has experimented with basic AR/VR technology in recent years, the company is now looking at potential opportunities within the metaverse. WWE was asked about their views on opportunities around the metaverse and AR/VR, and if they are focused on the metaverse, if they’re investing in the metaverse, and if they’ve considered tings like rights deals for the metaverse.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took the question and revealed that the company is actively involved in and investigating metaverse opportunities.

“Yes, we are absolutely exploring the metaverse as an opportunity for WWE, especially as the theory unfolds that that’s really where more and more people are going to go to connect and socialize,” she said. “WWE is a community-based business. It’s all about our fans coming together to share this experience. We think there’s huge opportunities to expand upon that in the metaverse itself. In terms of our approach, we’re doing our due diligence, we’re meeting with various different partners. We’re learning as much as we can. We don’t want to be hasty in this space. That being said, we certainly don’t want to be behind. We always like to be slightly ahead of the curve. So it is something we are actively involved in and investigating and looking into.”