Stephanie McMahon Congratulates Becky Lynch On Pregnancy

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter this afternoon to praise Becky Lynch and congratulate her on her pregnancy. Stephanie said she’s so excited for Lynch and Seth Rollins, who are expecting their first child together in December. She wished them love, happiness and good health in their new chapter.

“Congratulations @BeckyLynchWWE, a professional athlete and actress, at the top of her game, playing by her own rules! I’m so excited for you and @WWERollins! Wishing you lots of love, happiness and good health as you enter this new chapter in your lives. [red heart emoji],” Stephanie wrote.