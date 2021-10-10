Stephanie McMahon Inducted Into International Sports Hall of Fame

WWE announced the following:

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon was inducted into the International Sports Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at the International Sports Hall of Fame Awards during Olympia Weekend in Orlando, Fla.

McMahon Tweeted that she’s “humbled and honored” about the incredible honor, as she’s the first female executive to join the prestigious group. She’s joined by NFL Legend and Heisman Trophy Winner Marcus Allen, four-time Mr. Olympia Winner Jay Cutler and World Champion Martial Artist Billy Blanks in the Class of 2021, to name a few.

McMahon’s husband, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, WWE Executive Vice President, Talent, Live Events & Creative, was bestowed the honor in 2015.