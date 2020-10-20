Stephanie McMahon, Jake Hager & Andrew Yang Comment On WWE Winning Corporation Of The Year Award

WWE has been named 2019 Corporation of the Year in the PRNEWS CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) & Nonprofit Awards. The awards were revealed just this past week, but are for 2019 campaigns and efforts.

WWE won the overall Corporation of the Year Award. Honorable Mentions in that category were eBay, Jabil and Warner Bros. Entertainment. WWE received a Honorable Mention in the Social Good/Responsibility Campaign category, for their partnership with UNICEF Kid Power, and in the Corporate Partnership category, for teaming with 2K to partner with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in the fight against cancer.

Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today and reacted to the nod, incorrectly calling it the 2020 Corporation of the Year award.

She wrote:

“So proud of the @WWECommunity team & all their hard work to make @WWE the 2020 Corporation of the Year at this year’s @PRNews CSR & Nonprofit Awards! WWE’s mission is to put smiles on faces & it could not be done without the hard work & passion of this incredible team!”

AEW wrestler Jake Hager responded to Stephanie’s tweet and knocked the company making cuts during the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

Hager wrote:

“Lmao. I guess lying about over 37 million in quarterly profits , so you can fire over 300 people, during a worldwide pandemic is a category for an award? [face with monocle emoji] @AndrewYang”

Hager also tagged former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang in his reply. Yang, who spoke out against WWE earlier this year due to their new policy on ending unauthorized Superstar activity with third party platforms, responded and looked ahead to a change in WWE leadership.

Yang wrote:

“Time will change under new leadership. [thumbs up emoji] [US flag emoji]”

