Stephanie McMahon Leads ‘Thank You Vince’ Chant During WWE SmackDown

Vince McMahon’s daughter and co-CEO of WWE, Stephanie McMahon, opened Friday Night SmackDown from Boston after the huge announcement of his retirement.

Stephanie stated that Vince wanted to thank the fans as well as everyone in the back, including the production staff. Stephanie added that Vince is eternally grateful.

Stephanie then led the crowd in a “Thank you, Vince” chant. She mimed the words “I love you, Dad,” as fans continued the chant.

That was the segment’s conclusion as the music from The Street Profits was played soon after the chants to start the rest of the show.

