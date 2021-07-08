Stephanie McMahon Meeting With Network About Pitched Ideas For WWE TV

It was recently noted that both FOX and NBC Universal have reportedly been pitching creative ideas for themed WWE shows as a way to get television viewership numbers up.

During the Mat Men Podcast, Andrew Zarian brought up how Stephanie McMahon is apparently scheduled to have a meeting with a network in regards to ideas:

“I don’t know which network it was but somebody told me that Steph has a meeting with one of the networks at the end of the month for pitched ideas from the network. I don’t know if this is a common thing that they do or if this is a regular thing but I know that the networks are pitching ideas.”