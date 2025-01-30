Stephanie McMahon On Triple H’s WWE Hall Of Fame Induction, Video Footage

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE confirmed that the company’s Chief Content Officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, will be inducted into the 2025 Hall of Fame class as a solo star.

Stephanie McMcMahon commented on her husband’s induction via her Twitter (X) account.

McMahon wrote, “You got me too @ShawnMichaels and @undertaker! It is my honor to witness your brotherhood. Thank you for making the Executive Decision because you know Paul never would! Congratulations to my King, @TripleH! You have more than earned your place in Immortality #WWEHOF class of 2025”