Stephanie McMahon Praises Titus O’Neil For ESPY Award Nomination

We previously reported here on eWn that WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil is a finalist for the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate him. She said,

“I’m so proud of @TitusONeilWWE! Congratulations to all the finalists for the @espn Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award “The Service you do for Others is the Rent You Pay for Your Room Here on Earth” -Muhammad Ali”

Proud of @TitusONeilWWE, who has been named a finalist for the Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award as part of @espn’s annual Sports Humanitarian Awards! https://t.co/ohRWaPdDmL pic.twitter.com/jScJXCHC5c — WWE (@WWE) June 20, 2020