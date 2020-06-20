Stephanie McMahon Praises Titus O’Neil For ESPY Award Nomination

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

We previously reported here on eWn that WWE Superstar Titus O’Neil is a finalist for the ESPN Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award. Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter to congratulate him. She said,

“I’m so proud of @TitusONeilWWE! Congratulations to all the finalists for the @espn Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award “The Service you do for Others is the Rent You Pay for Your Room Here on Earth” -Muhammad Ali”

