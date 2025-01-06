Stephanie McMahon Reacts To WWE Raw On Netflix Cold Open

Stephanie McMahon took to X on Monday to comment on the history-making WWE Raw on Netflix debut show.

Ahead of tonight’s WWE Raw on Netflix premiere at 8/7c from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, CA., the wife of WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque wrote the following:

“I’m so proud, I’m crying. Congratulations. Triple H, Nick Khan, all WWE Superstars, fans, employees and crew past and present. Tonight, we make history again by becoming the first-ever regularly live streamed program on Netflix.”

Join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE Raw on Netflix results.