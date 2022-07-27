Stephanie McMahon Reacts to WWE WrestleMania 40 Announcement, Triple H Turns 53

WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and new Head of Creative Triple H, is 53 today.

The new Chairwoman & Co-CEO of WWE, Stephanie McMahon, wished her husband a happy birthday on Twitter.

“Happy Birthday to the man who makes my heart sing! I Love You @TripleH!!!,” she wrote with a screenshot from their Carpool Karaoke segment.

Stephanie also shared her thoughts on WrestleMania 40 taking place in Philadelphia in 2024.

“After a long 25 years, WrestleMania is coming back to the City of Brotherly Love – only this time at @LFFStadium over 2 nights, April 6 & 7, 2024! #WrestleMania40,” she wrote.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE made the announcement today that WrestleMania 40 will take place at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on April 6 and 7, 2014. The complete announcement, which includes information on the WrestleMania 40 Week events, is available by clicking here.

