Stephanie McMahon Recalls Preparing For Ronda Rousey Match At WrestleMania 34

Stephanie McMahon appeared on WWE’s The Bump today.

During the interview, she talked about preparing for the tag team match that saw her team up with Triple H to take on Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 34. Here is what she had to say:

“Getting ready for that match against Ronda was probably the most physically challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life,” she said. “I know she can’t say the same. It was one of the biggest highlights of my career. I’m really proud that I was able to go in there and take a beating.”