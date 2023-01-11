Stephanie McMahon Resigns From WWE, Vince McMahon Returns as Executive Chair

Stephanie McMahon has resigned.

The shocking news was first reported by The Puck’s Matt Belloni. More on this later tonight.

Read the letter Stephanie sent to her employees today:

“Dear WWE Employees,

About 8 months ago, I took a leave of absence and within a few weeks, unexpectedly had the opportunity of a lifetime. I had the privilege to return as the Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the Board of WWE. I cannot put into words how proud I am to have led what I consider to be the greatest company in the world, working alongside a remarkable leadership team and one of the strongest executives I have known in my Co-CEO, Nick Khan.

Our Founder, Vince McMahon, has returned as Executive Chair and is leading an exciting process regarding strategic alternatives. And with Nick’s leadership and Paul “Triple H” Levesque as Chief Content Officer, I am confident WWE is in the perfect place to continue to provide unparalleled creative content and drive maximum value for shareholders.

WWE is in such a strong position, that I have decided to return to my leave and take it one step further with my official resignation.”