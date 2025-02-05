Stephanie McMahon Reveals Origin Of Her Iconic WWE Slap

Stephanie McMahon appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including the origin of her iconic slap.

McMahon said, “The slap was when I became a character and when I became a heel. I don’t remember what my first slap was, but I remember the advice that I was told. All the boys were like, ‘You’ve gotta lay it in, Steph. You’ve got to lay it in and it’s got to look good. Make sure you don’t pop anybody’s eardrum. You’ve got to hit them in a particular spot, but hit them hard.’”

On Chris Jericho wincing from her slap:

“That’s how the slap kind of started. [Mick] Foley, [Chris] Jericho, I got. One time, DX was holding Jericho, I forget the storyline, but I was going over to slap Chris, and he like winced and all the guys thought it was so funny. They made me wait and let him wince. Then they had me slap him.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)