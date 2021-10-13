Stephanie McMahon Says Fans Are Part of Women’s Evolution In WWE

During an interview at the Sports Business Journal World Congress of Sports, Stephanie McMahon talked about the women’s evolution in WWE:

“This past year’s WrestleMania, we had the first African-American female event with Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair. Even though at that time it was still early in the year, early in March at Raymond James Stadium, the crowd gave so much support. The energy is just kinetic. You can feel it at WWE events. I encourage you all to go if you’ve never been before. What happened in that moment as Sasha and Bianca were standing, opposing each other, looking each other in the eyes, the audience started to show this respect. The two of them broke character for a minute and teared up, sort of made the ugly cry face, you know, where you’re trying not to cry? It was such a moment. Our fans are part of the women’s evolution. If you listen to your audience, they can impact your brand in such positive ways. Give them the power, empower your audience. We had started to train, develop, and recruit female athletes the same as men, giving them the same opportunities and the same match times, but it wasn’t until our fans started a hashtag called GiveDivasAChance in 2015 that gave rise to the whole women’s evolution in our business. Listen to your fans, give them what they want, and it’ll work.”