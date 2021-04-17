Stephanie McMahon Says Female WWE Photographer Made History At WrestleMania

New WWE photographer Heather McLaughlin apparently made history at WrestleMania 37 by becoming the first female to shoot The Grandest Stage of Them All at ringside for the company.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and congratulated McLaughlin this week.

She wrote, “This past weekend Heather McLaughlin made history as the first female to shoot #WrestleMania ringside for @WWE. Proud to have you on our team, Heather!”