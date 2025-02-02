Stephanie McMahon Says Triple H Is Busier, But Having The Time Of His Life

Stephanie McMahon appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including her husband and WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and how he is happier now than he has ever been.

McMahon said, “He’s busier now than ever, but he’s happier than ever. He’s working so hard, but it’s something he talked about at the Town Hall to all of the WWE employees. He talked about the fun and how everybody is having, as hard as they work, they are having that much fun, and how important that is.”

On how much fun Triple H is having now:

“You can put in all the hours and you can grind away, but if you’re having fun, that is where the money is. If our talent are having fun, then the audience is having fun. You feel it.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)