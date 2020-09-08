Stephanie McMahon Says Vince Listens To Fans, More

Stephanie McMahon recently did an interview with Gary Vaynerchuk and here are the highlights.

If Vince McMahon listens to people that give him advice: “Vince listens to the fans. He listens to the live audience. He listens to social media. He also listens to our employees. He always said you never know where a great idea is going to come from. He solicits that opinion. He talks to people.”

If Vince and Triple H are good at admitting when they are wrong: “For me personally, I am very transparent and I own my mistakes. I feel that is very important. I think there is a difference between being wrong and making mistakes, I know that’s a subtlety in semantics but human psychology plays into that. Going back to Vince, he believes in some cost. So if you made a mistake, if something isn’t working, stop throwing good money after bad, just move on. Learn the lesson that you are supposed to learn and then apply it. You can make mistakes, but don’t make the same mistake twice.”