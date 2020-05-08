Stephanie McMahon Sells Shares Of WWE Stock

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon sold several thousand shares of Class A Common Stock on Wednesday, May 6. A new SEC filing by WWE shows that Stephanie sold 23,255 shares of WWE stock earlier this month, at $44.29 per share for a total of around $1,029,964. The filing notes that Stephanie still has 144,952 shares of Class A Common Stock left.

As noted earlier this week, Triple H sold $1,018,569 worth of WWE stock on May 4.

