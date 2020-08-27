Stephanie McMahon Sends Letter To Thank WWE’s Media & Brand Partners

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today to members of the media, touting the recent WWE ThunderDome launch and the beginning of WWE’s residency at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Stephanie noted that more than 1,000 virtual fans have been in attendance at recent ThunderDome events. She added that “the spectacle and energy have returned to WWE, and it feels great to watch.” McMahon also thanked WWE’s media partners at FOX, NBCUniversal and BT, among other international partners, and some of their brand partners, including 2K, Good Humor, Cricket Wireless, World of Tanks, Hyundai, Applebee’s, Hulu, Welch’s, and Nissin Cup Noodles.

You can see Stephanie’s full letter below: