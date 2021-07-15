Stephanie McMahon Sends Message On Fans Returning To WWE Shows

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon issued an e-mail today as the company prepares to return to touring on Friday in Houston for the live SmackDown on FOX.

McMahon looked forward to fans returning to shows and noted that WWE has been missing their “soundtrack, missing the shared experience, missing the visceral and emotional reaction that makes every bump and bruise worth it.”

She also linked to the video package that WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon posted this morning, which you can see at this link.

Stephanie ended her letter by thanking all of WWE’s friends, partners, employees, Superstars and fans, declaring that the wait is officially over.

You can read the full letter below: