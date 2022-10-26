Stephanie McMahon Shares Funny Photo, Comments On 19-Year Anniversary With Paul “Triple H” Levesque

19 years.

It’s how long Paul Levesque and Stephanie McMahon-Levesque have spent life together.

The WWE power couple took to social media on Wednesday to comment on their 19-year anniversary.

Stephanie McMahon-Levesque took to Twitter to share a photo of the two dressed up like super heroes along with a caption that reads, “19 years with the man of my dreams, Triple H! Happy Anniversary! I Love You!”

Check out the tweet and the photo of the two embedded below.