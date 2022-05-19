Stephanie McMahon Taking Time Away From WWE

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today and announced that she is taking time off to be with family.

She wrote the following-

“As of tomorrow, I am taking a leave of absence from the majority of my responsibilities at WWE. WWE is a lifelong legacy for me and I look forward to returning to the company that I love after taking this time to focus on my family.”

McMahon has been working for WWE full-time since graduating college. She has been Chief Brand Officer since 2013.

