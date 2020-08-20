Stephanie McMahon Talks Becky Lynch’s Absence From WWE TV, Her Nickname

Stephanie McMahon did an interview with Digital Spy where she talked about Becky Lynch. Here are the highlights:

Lynch using “The Man” moniker: “(‘The Man) really was her idea. It’s funny because some women were very against it like, ‘Why do you have to call yourself the man? Why can’t you be The Woman.’ But she just didn’t take it, you know, too literally. The whole point was to turn that nomenclature on its ear, right, because everyone says, ‘oh the biggest, the most successful person in the room is The Man. Well, why can’t The Man be a woman?”

Lynch being out due to pregnancy: “I miss her dearly but I’m very excited for her and Seth Rollins and their baby on the way,” Stephanie added. “That’s one of the most beautiful things about being a woman is that we actually have that opportunity. I think as the world continues to change and grow, it opens up more opportunities for us to both have families and still pursue our careers.”