Stephanie McMahon Talks WWE Hiatus, Trailer For Her New ESPN Show

Stephanie McMahon appeared as a guest on The Pat McAfee Show today to promote her new ESPN series.

During the interview, the longtime WWE personality spoke about her passion for WWE and her hiatus from the company in recent time.

“One of the things I learned when I stepped away is I’ll never get away from WWE, ever,” she said. “It is a part of who I am. It is what I love. I really did grow up in this business. It was not unusual to have shoots done at our house. I was in the first ever Saturday Night’s Main Event. I went trick or treating at Rowdy Roddy Piper’s house, which was actually our house. He was putting candy, bowling balls, breaking our candy bags. I was on that episode. I did modeling for the catalog and we didn’t get paid. We didn’t have child models at the time. All of the employees kids, we were just dressed up. I’ve lived this amazing life with so many opportunities to meet incredible people and be part of something that is so special that connects people all over the world. I feel it everywhere I go, in every arena I go to. It’s something so special.”

She continued, responding to a question about stepping away and if she remained proud, “I never stopped being proud, ever. I do think I wanted to disappear for a little while, and I kind of did. It was good for me. I needed it, and now I’m back.”

The official trailer for her new ESPN show was released after the interview. Check it out below.