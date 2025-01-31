Stephanie McMahon Teases Surprises For WWE Royal Rumble 2025

During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Stephanie McMahon shared what she’s most excited about for the 2025 WWE Royal Rumble premium live event.

“John Cena competing in his last Royal Rumble ever is going to be really meaningful,” McMahon said. “I’m looking forward to Charlotte Flair’s return to the ring—it’s been way too long. Lots of surprises that I don’t even know about, and if I did, I wouldn’t be allowed to say. Truthfully, I know some things, but not all things.”

Elsewhere in the interview, McMahon also addressed negativity toward her father and family, as well as her upcoming ESPN series, Stephanie’s Places.



(quote courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)