Stephanie McMahon, Triple H & The Miz React To Logan Paul’s WWE Signing

Logan Paul continues to be the talk of the pro wrestling town on Thursday after the news of his WWE signing went public.

As noted, the social media sensation signed on the dotted line to confirm his WWE in-ring return, immediately making it clear that he’s got his sights set on a revenge match against former tag-team partner The Miz.

The Miz wasted no time in reacting to the news of Logan Paul’s WWE signing, taunting his former ally turned rival with a pair of posts on his official Twitter feed (see below).

Additionally, Interim WWE CEO & Chairman Stephanie McMahon and fellow WWE executive Paul “Triple H” Levesque also chimed in on social media with their reaction to Logan Paul’s WWE signing.

“Welcome to the dance Logan Paul,” wrote Stephanie. “Excited to have you as a part of the WWE Universe!”

Triple H then surfaced on social media with a tweet mentioning the positive reaction the pro wrestling world had when seeing Logan Paul perform inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year.

“I think it’s safe to say Logan Paul shocked the world with his abilities as a guest at WrestleMania,” wrote Triple H. “Just imagine what he’ll do as a WWE Superstar.”

Levesque concluded, “Congratulations and welcome!”

