Stephanie McMahon Wishes Vince McMahon a Happy Birthday

Vince McMahon, the former CEO and Chairman of WWE, turns 77 today.

Mr. McMahon was born in Pinehurst, North Carolina, on August 24, 1945. He transformed WWE from a pro wrestling company to a major force in world sports entertainment before announcing his retirement on July 22 amid allegations of misconduct. The majority shareholder in WWE is still McMahon.

WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon wished her father a happy birthday on Twitter today.

“Happy Birthday Pop, I Love You!,” she wrote with a throwback photo of the two.