Stephanie McMahon Wishes Vince McMahon a Happy Birthday

Vince McMahon, the former CEO and Chairman of WWE, turns 77 today.
Mr. McMahon was born in Pinehurst, North Carolina, on August 24, 1945. He transformed WWE from a pro wrestling company to a major force in world sports entertainment before announcing his retirement on July 22 amid allegations of misconduct. The majority shareholder in WWE is still McMahon.
WWE Chairwoman & Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon wished her father a happy birthday on Twitter today.
“Happy Birthday Pop, I Love You!,” she wrote with a throwback photo of the two.
Happy Birthday Pop, I Love You! pic.twitter.com/sw5TP8b3OR
— Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) August 24, 2022