Stephanie Vaquer Becomes Double Champion, Name Of New NXT Stable, Jade Cargill

Stephanie Vaquer Becomes a Double Champion, Defeats Giulia in Title vs. Title Match

At WWE NXT: Roadblock, Stephanie Vaquer made history by defeating Giulia in a Title vs. Title match, becoming both the NXT Women’s Champion and the NXT Women’s North American Champion.

Vaquer pinned Giulia in the main event, securing the victory with two consecutive SVBs.

Her win ended Giulia’s 63-day reign as NXT Women’s Champion, which began after defeating Roxanne Perez at NXT: New Year’s Evil.

Vaquer’s NXT Women’s North American Title reign now stands at 25 days, having won it from Fallon Henley at NXT: Vengeance Day.

Shawn Spears’ Stable Officially Named “The Culling”

During NXT: Roadblock, a vignette revealed the official name of Shawn Spears’ faction: The Culling.

The group includes Spears, Brooks Jensen, Niko Vance, and Izzi Dame.

Spears reflected on winning his first NXT title and teased that next week, The Culling will take down The D’Angelo Family in tag team action against Stacks, Luca Crusifino, and Adriana Rizzo.

Je’Von Evans Defeats Ethan Page in New York Street Fight, Mystery Group Strikes Again

Je’Von Evans picked up a hard-fought victory over Ethan Page in a New York Street Fight, securing the win with a springboard cutter while Page’s head was trapped in a chair.

However, after the match, the mysterious NXT faction—which debuted at Vengeance Day—attacked Evans when the lights went out.

The group delivered a double powerbomb, leaving Evans incapacitated.

They have previously assaulted multiple wrestlers, including Oba Femi, Fraxiom, Josh Briggs, Yoshiki Inamura, the No Quarter Catch Crew, and Robert Stone.

The Hardys Defeat Fraxiom, Eye NXT Tag Team Championships

At NXT: Roadblock, The Hardys defeated Fraxiom, and after their victory, they set their sights on the NXT Tag Team Championships.

In a post-show Digital Exclusive interview, Matt & Jeff Hardy reflected on their match and hinted at a future title opportunity.

Matt Hardy on the match: “The moment tonight was incredible. The reaction these New York folk gave us in Madison Square Garden was just off the charts. It was exhilarating, it was intoxicating. We’re four decades into this, and we’re not necessarily supposed to get moments like this at this stage of our career, but we are still getting it. To face these guys at this show, on this event, for NXT, just made our night, and it was really special.”

Jeff Hardy on a possible title shot: “I think I just have a statement and a question. Their human hearts are more like rocket-boosters. That’s the fastest team I’ve ever been in the ring with, and my question is, do we get a shot at the NXT Tag Titles now?”

Matt Hardy on a title shot: “I was going to say, they’re incredible. I cannot put them over enough. They are amazing, and they are the NXT Tag Team Champions for very specific reasons, because they’re incredible. But tonight, we were defending the TNA World Tag Team Titles, and we were able to retain. But we did beat them. Unfortunately, the NXT Titles weren’t on the line. Maybe next time, the NXT titles will be on the line because that is something The Hardys do not have on their list of gold.”



Naomi Admits to Attacking Jade Cargill, Cargill Responds to Rikishi’s Support of Naomi

On the March 7th episode of SmackDown, Naomi admitted to attacking Jade Cargill back in November. This led to Cargill retaliating with another attack on Naomi after her return at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025.

Following this, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi backed Naomi on his “Off The Top” podcast, stating that The Bloodline would support her.

In response, Cargill took to Twitter to call out Rikishi, saying that Naomi was “dead wrong” and would face the consequences of her actions.

With tensions boiling over, Naomi and Cargill’s heated rivalry continues to escalate, and with The Bloodline’s potential involvement, things could get even more intense in the weeks ahead.

I don’t give a damn @TheREALRIKISHI ! Your “daughter” was dead wrong and she’s going to get everything coming to her bitch ass! — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) March 11, 2025