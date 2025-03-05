Stephanie Vaquer Chose NXT Over WWE Main Roster To Improve English Skills

NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer recently sat down with Bully Ray on Busted Open Radio to discuss her journey in WWE and her decision to start in NXT instead of heading straight to the main roster.

Vaquer revealed that when she first signed with WWE last year, she had the opportunity to join the Raw or SmackDown brands immediately. However, she ultimately chose NXT to further develop her skills—particularly her English proficiency.

Ray: “So WWE asked you, ‘Do you want main roster or do you want NXT?’”

Vaquer: “Yeah.”

Ray: “And your first answer was?”

Vaquer: “Main roster. The first call when call me and say NXT or main roster, [I] say main roster.”

Ray: “And then you thought about it.”

Vaquer: “Yeah, I think I say, okay, take it easy. I need to learn English….So, okay, change NXT.”

Vaquer’s decision appears to have paid off, as she has quickly become a standout in NXT, capturing the NXT Women’s North American Championship and establishing herself as one of the brand’s rising stars.