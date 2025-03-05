Stephanie Vaquer Explains Why She Picked WWE Over AEW

NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer recently appeared on Busted Open Radio with Bully Ray, where she discussed her career journey, upcoming match against NXT Women’s Champion Giulia, and why she ultimately chose WWE over AEW despite interest from both promotions.

During the interview, Vaquer revealed that signing with WWE was a dream come true and that she was determined to develop her skills under the company’s system.

“My dream. WWE is my dream, and so I say, ‘Okay, I try to think like adult, that option,’ but WWE is my dream. And say, ‘Okay, this is for me, many option and talk, talk, speak,’ but I say no, WWE is for me, and I take NXT because I really like do things or new things, but good. I don’t like that fast and no good. So I say, ‘Okay, I need to learn English. I need to learn TV show. I need to learn American style, WWE style.’”

Vaquer’s decision to join WWE has already led her to a major milestone match. Next week on NXT, she will face Giulia in a double-title showdown, with both the NXT Women’s Championship and NXT Women’s North American Championship on the line.

For fans eager to know how the match might play out, potential spoilers have already surfaced online.

With Vaquer rapidly rising as one of NXT’s breakout stars, her journey in WWE is just beginning, and she appears determined to make the most of the opportunity.