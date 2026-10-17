Stephanie Vaquer Reveals Ankle Injury Following WWE Money In The Bank Title Loss

Stephanie Vaquer has revealed that she suffered a minor ankle injury during WWE Money in the Bank 2026, where she lost the Women’s World Championship to Liv Morgan.

At the premium live event, Morgan defeated Vaquer and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat Match to regain the title, bringing Vaquer’s latest championship reign to an end.

Speaking with TJ Sports: Lucha Wrestling following the match, Vaquer confirmed that she had twisted her ankle but downplayed the severity of the injury.

“I twisted my ankle. It’s nothing major, just a couple of days of rest, but more than anything, I’m really disappointed about that match,” Vaquer said in comments translated from Spanish. “I would have loved to do this interview with you with the championship belt on my shoulder, but I wasn’t able to retain it. Like I said, every time I lose, I come back stronger, and that’s my goal. You can’t beat someone who never gives up.”

Despite the setback, Vaquer remained confident about her future, acknowledging that the result was not what she had anticipated. “So I’m staying optimistic, but yes, I’m disappointed. I didn’t expect something like that to happen at Money in the Bank, but we’ll bounce back, as we always do.”

Reflecting on her championship accomplishments, Vaquer expressed pride in what she has achieved during her relatively short time with WWE. “I had a really good title reign. I think, I don’t know, winning all these championships in just two years and becoming a two-time world champion in only two years with the company… I think I have more than enough reason to be satisfied with the results.”

Vaquer also reflected on the support she has received throughout her career, particularly during a championship match in her home country of Chile. “I’m grateful, and I’m happy. I’m at a point in my life and career where I couldn’t be happier or more grateful for everything that’s happened, especially after the championship match in Chile, where we experienced such incredible energy. It’s something I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”

While disappointed by the loss, Vaquer emphasized that she remains determined to continue improving and pursuing further success. “So, I’m happy and grateful, but I’m always, always fighting for more, always training to achieve more, and always trying to be the best version of myself every single day.”

Vaquer indicated that her ankle injury would only require a few days of rest. However, no specific timetable was provided for her next in-ring appearance.