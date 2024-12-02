Stephanie Vaquer Reveals She Received “Another Very Juicy” Offer Before Joining WWE

Top WWE NXT star Stephanie Vaquer spoke with Noticias 24 on a number of topics, including why she decided to join WWE and how she got another very juicy offer before that.

Vaquer said, “I’ll be very honest. Since I was a child, my dream was to sign for WWE. But you grow up, you can’t be guided by the dreams you had when you were 9 years old. When I did what I did in Mexico and Japan, I had already fulfilled a dream. I was missing this extra. Not everything is money. I received another very juicy offer financially. To be a complete wrestler, I was missing being in WWE. I came to NXT because it was the best women’s division in existence.”

You can check out Vaquer’s comments in the video below.

