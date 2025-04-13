Stephanie Vaquer Reveals Why She Chose WWE Over AEW

Stephanie Vaquer, one of the most sought-after names in women’s wrestling today, opened up in a candid interview with Rock & Pop FM’s Kevin Felgueras about the process behind her decision to sign with WWE instead of AEW following her high-profile appearance at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door against Mercedes Moné.

Reflecting on the whirlwind of events that followed that match, Vaquer revealed, “After the match, WWE called me on the phone and said, ‘Are you interested in working with us?’ I said, ‘Of course I am, what do you propose?’ They asked me, ‘Would you like to go to the main roster or NXT?’ and I said main roster first.”

At the time, Vaquer held major championships across multiple promotions — NJPW and CMLL — and was living in Mexico. She described the gravity of her responsibilities: “I had the most important Women’s World Championship in NJPW and the two most important women’s championships in Mexico. I had a huge responsibility.”

Vaquer explained that WWE’s interest was met with excitement, but she approached negotiations carefully and respectfully, including speaking to her bosses at CMLL. Interestingly, when she mentioned that she was being contacted for a U.S. opportunity, her boss assumed it was AEW — which turned out to also be true. “We just stared at each other and I asked, ‘Wait, did AEW talk to you?’ and he said, ‘Yes, they talked to me yesterday.’”

She soon found herself in Toronto to meet with WWE and discuss terms, even while still committed to wrestling obligations. While there, AEW also reached out directly. “They said, ‘We know you are in Toronto, don’t sign,’ and then I said, ‘Now hold on, what are y’all offering?’” Vaquer admitted she was torn and reached out to her father for guidance.

“I hadn’t eaten all week,” she admitted with a laugh. “I told them I’m going to get home because it’s my niece’s birthday and I’ll have an answer for everyone tomorrow. WWE was my dream, but I’m a responsible adult. I gave it a lot of thought.”

AEW offered to cover her hotel stay in Toronto, while WWE left the choice to her. Vaquer paid for her own travel and lodging to remain neutral and respectful, especially given that WWE wanted her to appear on camera at an NXT show that same weekend. “I told them I felt it wasn’t right. I was still with my company, and out of respect and gratitude, I didn’t feel it was the right thing to do. WWE completely understood.”

The turning point came in an emotional moment when WWE initially bowed out after she shared AEW’s lucrative offer. “They said, ‘We can’t afford that. Thank you very much and good luck at AEW.’ At that point I cried… even my dad asked, ‘Why are you crying after being offered all that cash?’”

That’s when WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels stepped in.

“He said, ‘Stephanie, I know you understand English, and I want to talk to you personally. I’m Shawn Michaels, and I have this proposal.’” Their heartfelt conversation changed everything for Vaquer. “I told him it wasn’t about the money; this is my life. I sacrificed my whole life for wrestling, and no money will pay for that. Shawn understood. He told me words I will keep for the rest of my life.”

Finally, while on her way back to Mexico, WWE reached out with a revised proposal. “They asked me, ‘What do you say?’ And I answered, ‘Let’s do it.’ And that’s how it went.”

Vaquer’s decision was driven not by money, but by a deep emotional connection to her lifelong dream of joining WWE — a choice now backed by the personal guidance of Shawn Michaels and her unwavering commitment to the wrestling business.