Stephanie Vaquer Talks WWE Debut, NXT Journey, & Reuniting With Giulia

WWE NXT Women’s North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer spoke with Denise Salcedo of Instinct Culture on a number of topics, including her WWE in-ring debut.

Vaquer said, “My debut was very quick. I debuted in Mexico, which was incredible for me because I debuted with an audience I was accustomed to, an audience that made me feel at home.So for me, it was really great to debut there. But yes, people were very expectant about that debut, about being able to join NXT. People were excited and waiting. Obviously, it takes some time. All the paperwork, the visa, and everything that comes with it, right? But everything went well, and people were waiting for me with great anticipation.”

On reuniting with Giulia in NXT:

“So, happy not only to achieve success but also to reunite with my friend Giulia. Our experiences started almost at the same time, so having this experience with your best friend, well, what luck, right? Yes, honestly, that was one of the things that made me feel happiest, the fact that destiny brought us together again, this time here in WWE. We had faced each other before. We already knew each other. We always had a good friendship, good chemistry, and meeting again here was just like… great. Just great. And I think it was one of the things that made me happiest when I arrived. I didn’t feel so alone anymore. Right? Because it’s something, well, it’s a new world, right. everyone, you know a bit of English, but also the language.”

