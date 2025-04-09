Stephanie’s Places Ep. 3 With Rhea Ripley & Shawn Michaels Now Available On ESPN+

ESPN+ issued the following:

Episode 3 of Stephanie’s Places Premieres Today on ESPN+, Featuring Rhea Ripley and Shawn Michaels

In this week’s episode, Stephanie visits the WWE Performance Center in Orlando where she meets up with Rhea Ripley and the WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels to discuss how the next generation of stars are trained. Later, Rhea surprises Stephanie with a dramatic makeover to prepare for a wild entrance.Produced by Omaha Productions in partnership with ESPN and WWE, the 10-episode series follows WWE icon Stephanie McMahon as she explores the pockets of America that helped shape the journeys of some of the most famous names in WWE history.New episodes debut Wednesdays on ESPN+ and will also be available to stream on Hulu and Disney+ for Disney Bundle Trio subscribers.