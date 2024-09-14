Stephen Amell Names Which WWE Superstars He Believes Could Make It In Hollywood

Hollywood A-Lister Stephen Amell, who has competed in WWE in the past, appeared on The Masked Man Show to dicuss a number of topics including which WWE Superstars he believes could make it in Hollywood.

Amell said, “I think the guy that might have chops is Kevin Owens. If you’ve ever met Kevin, he’s the most super soft spoken, kind, polite — and then he comes out and [its just] fire when he’s in the ring. Kevin’s really good. I think Gunther, have we ever seen anything like Gunther? What is he? Is he a heel, is he a face, is he like the anti-hero? I don’t get it, Gunther’s just amazing. In terms of chops, Dom.”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)