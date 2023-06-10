Stephen Amell Reveals He’s Working With WWE For Upcoming Project

Stephen Amell is reuniting with WWE for a new project, though the Green Arrow actor is keeping the specifics under wraps.

Amell made his WWE debut in 2015, working a tag-team match with Neville to defeat King Bad News Barrett and Stardust at Summerslam that year.

Amell has since appeared for Ring of Honor and AEW, and he competed in 2018’s All In event, losing to Christopher Daniels.

During a “Whatnot live signing,” Amell discussed his connections to WWE and AEW, as well as an upcoming WWE project.

He stated, “I mean obviously, if Cody (Rhodes) was still with AEW, it’d be pretty cut and dry that we’d do something with AEW. Now I’ve got Phil, CM Punk, who’s on the show with AEW, we got Cody back in WWE.

“So, I have a connection with Phil, I have a connection with Cody. I haven’t done anything with AEW. I’ve done stuff with WWE.

“AEW feels like it might be a little bit more of a natural path right now but I also am involved in a project for the WWE that comes out right around the same time as the second season of Heels comes out so it’s like, I don’t know. These are champagne problems.”

Amell has recently been working on the second season of Heels, which is set to return to television screens in late July.