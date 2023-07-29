Stephen Amell Teases In-Ring Return, Talks Logan Paul & Bad Bunny In WWE



Stephen Amell recently spoke with WrestleRant for an interview promoting the new season of “HEELS” on STARZ.

During the discussion, the former WWE SummerSlam and ALL IN veteran spoke about his own history in the business while also sharing his thoughts on how far celebrity wrestling on the big stage has come.

Featured below are some of the highlights.

On if he has the bug to get into the ring again after SummerSlam and ALL IN matches in the past: “Yeah, you know. No because when I did it previously, so three matches. So there’s one in 2015 at SummerSlam, there’s a Ring of Honor show, which I believe was in late 2017 or early 2018, which was really cool. Then there was the All In show. I’m proud of those matches, obviously, but I will say that I can no ring cardio whatsoever. I was in the middle of shooting ‘Arrow’, I wasn’t really doing any cardio, so I blew up all there times, even though two of them are tag matches. But I would just say that the past couple years on the show, before, I’m trying to learn how to do a Coast-to-Coast or how to do an enziguri, or how to springboard. I was faking it. We were coming up with sequences, like, ‘Can Cody set you up for a suplex, and can you roll over his back and land on your feet?’ Yeah, I can do that. ‘Okay, let’s do that.’ Whereas now, I actually understand a little bit better the psychology, how to pace yourself in the ring, all these things.”

On how far Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have taken things for celebrities in wrestling: “Logan Paul and Bad Bunny have taken the quote-on-quote celebrity appearances, they’ve taken what I tried to build on, and they’ve taken it like eight levels higher. So I’m very competitive, so now I’ve gotta come back.”

On how he feels he is one match away from being in the Celebrity WWE Hall of Fame wing: “I mean, fantasy booking, I’d love to have a WrestleMania match. Cody says this all the time. I’m one good match away from the Hall of Fame. One good match. Now I have a different standard than everyone else, if I was an actual professional wrestler and just sort of an interloping quote-on-quote celebrity appearance every once and a while, I’d have much much work to do. But I feel like for that wing of the WWE Hall of Fame, I’m like one good match away, and a Mania match counts as like ten matches, so we’ll see. It’s the Snoop Dogg/Arnold Schwarzenegger wing of the Hall of Fame. We used to call it the Donald Trump wing of the Hall of Fame, but we don’t [do that] so much anymore.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.