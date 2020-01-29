Steve Austin Addresses Edge’s Return To The Ring

During his recent podcast, Steve Austin talked about Edge’s return to the ring:

“Basically you’re asking me, based on Edge’s return, would I consider making a return? No. Whatever Edge is doing has nothing to do with me. I’m done. I’ve already said I’m done.”

“When I see a guy whose kinda had a similar type of neck situation as I had, or neck surgery in general, and to leave the business when he did nine years ago and then come back, I’m like ‘Ok. Man, be careful out there.’ Ya know? Cause I haven’t seen you in action. And we know it’s a very physical business. You can get hurt any time, any way. It can be very dangerous. So just please be careful.”